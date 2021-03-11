Michael Irvin Launches Very Bold Dak Prescott-Tom Brady Take

NESN Logo Sign In

To say Michael Irvin believes the Cowboys are in good hands with Dak Prescott would be putting it mildly.

Prescott is sticking around in Dallas, as the quarterback and America’s Team earlier in the week agreed on a four-year deal worth up to a reported $160 million. The reported $66 million roster bonus Prescott received is the highest in league history and the financial value of his new deal only trails Patrick Mahomes’ mammoth contract.

That’s a steep price, but Irvin seems to believe Prescott is worth every penny. Why? Well, the Cowboys legend thinks Prescott is on somewhat of a level playing field with Tom Brady.

“We have the closest thing in the National Football League to Tom Brady at quarterback,” Prescott said on ESPN’s “Stephen A.’s World.” “That’s what we have, ’cause Dak Prescott has the ability to do what Tom does and he has the leadership like Tom. Dak Prescott, alone, for his leadership and how these guys follow him was well worth becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

“…I’m talking about the leadership he gives. That’s where he’s most like Tom Brady. He’s a great leader and very rarely in this National Football League do we have quarterbacks being the heart and soul of a football team. Very rare.”

The 2021 campaign will be Prescott’s age-28 season. Brady entered his age-28 season with three Super Bowl victories and two Super Bowl MVPs under his belt. Prescott, meanwhile, played in three playoff games over his first five NFL seasons and only won one of those contests. And Brady, of course, went on to win four more Super Bowls, three league MVP awards and three more Super Bowl MVPs following the first phase of the New England Patriots dynasty.

So before we start comparing Brady and Prescott, how about we wait until the latter leads the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs.

