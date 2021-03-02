Milan Lucic Sounds Off After Flames’ Ugly 5-1 Loss Vs. Senators

NESN Logo Sign In

Milan Lucic doesn’t sound like a happy camper.

The Flames forwarded expressed frustration after Calgary’s ugly 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. For those who haven’t been keeping up with the North Division, the Sens also beat the Flames 6-1 on Feb. 25 despite being in last place.

To put it politely, Ottawa hasn’t been very good this season, and the Flames should be better than they are.

And it appears the frustration now has gotten to Lucic.

“It’s unacceptable,” he said, via Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg. “You can’t have everyone show up on Saturday and then expect it to be easy tonight. I think that’s our problem right now … sometimes we want it to be too easy.

“You hear a lot of outside noise talking about coaching and all this …style of play and all this (expletive). But that has nothing to do with the coaches. That has everything to do with the guys that are playing.

“It seems like … we just want it easy on a night to night basis. We don’t want to work hard like we did when this coaching staff took over last year. There’s more than enough people in this organization that need to look in the mirror.”

Yikes.

The Flames have lost three of their last four games.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images