MLB Rumors: Francisco Lindor, Mets Agree To 10-Year Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks as if Francisco Lindor will get his deal after all.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the New York Mets agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the shortstop. They both are reporting the deal to be worth about $340 million.

Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021

Lindor 10-year deal for about $340M begins in 2022. So he has $362.3 coming to him for 11. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 1, 2021

The extension, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, will begin in 2022 and has no opt-outs.

Francisco Lindor's deal is 10-years, $341 million, beginning in 2022. So it's the second-longest extension behind only Mookie Betts of the #Dodgers, and $1 million more than Tatis received with the #Padres. @JeffPassan first with the exact figure. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 1, 2021

The Lindor contract has no opt outs. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 1, 2021

Lindor said he did not want to discuss an extension during the Major League Baseball season, which begins Thursday. So it looks like the two sides came to an agreement just in time.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images