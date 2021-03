NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a depth move Tuesday night.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year minor league deal with relief pitcher Hector Rondon.

Sources: Red Sox in agreement with veteran reliever Héctor Róndon on minor-league deal. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 31, 2021

Confirmed @ChrisCotillo report that the Sox have an agreement with reliever Héctor Róndon on a minor league deal. He’ll get a $1M major league salary if called up. https://t.co/iMYG0xB7pN — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 31, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.