MLB Writer Predicts Red Sox’s Triston Casas To Lead Double-A In Home Runs

NESN Logo Sign In

If Tristan Casas has as big a year as some expect, anticipation for his big-league arrival only will grow.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis predicted Wednesday the Boston Red Sox prospect will lead Double-A in home runs this season. The combination of power and poise Casas has shown at the plate since Boston drafted him in 2018 have raised expectations for what he might achieve in 2021 and beyond.

“I’ll double down on Casas, who offers huge raw power from the left side of the plate and has the advanced hitting ability and approach to make the most of it,” Callis wrote in his prediction.

SoxProspectus.com ranks Casas, 21, as Boston’s No. 1 prospect, and Baseball America ranked him No. 47 on list of the top 100 MLB prospects ahead of the 2021 season.

He is a non-roster invitee to Red Sox spring training but he has yet to appear in an exhibition game, likely due to the non-baseball medical issue manager Alex Cora addressed Thursday.

Once Casas returns to full health, it probably only will be a matter of time before he begins swinging for the fences and vying to make Callis’ prediction come true.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images