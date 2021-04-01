Mo Vaughn, Kevin Youkilis, Ellis Burks Recall Passion Of Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

A new season of Boston baseball gets underway Thursday as the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

And this year, new NESN broadcasters are taking a swing at being studio analysts.

Former Red Sox players Mo Vaughn, Kevin Youkilis and Ellis Burks discussed their excitement for Opening Day during their NESN media availability, hosted by Tom Caron. That excitement extends to being around the fans again.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with the fans when I was here,” Vaughn said. “So whenever I get a chance to come back to the area is great. I went up to spring training about a week ago, took my family. It’s always nice to come back to the stadium down here and up in Boston.”

One thing the players-turned-broadcasters all had in common was the standard Red Sox Nation holds the team to.