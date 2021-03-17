NASCAR Atlanta Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s QuikTrip 500

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set.
NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 with Denny Hamlin, who finished third last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, claiming the pole position. Instacart 500 winner Martin Truex Jr. will start second with Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Martin Truex Jr
3. Joey Logano
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Chase Elliott
6. Kyle Larson
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Christopher Bell
9. William Byron
10. Ryan Blaney
11. Kurt Busch
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
13. Austin Dillon
14. Alex Bowman
15. Bubba Wallace
16. Aric Almirola
17. Chris Buescher
18. Michael McDowell
19. Kyle Busch
20. Matt DiBenedetto
21. Ross Chastain
22. Erik Jones
23. Ryan Preece
24. Chase Briscoe
25. Daniel Suarez
26. Justin Haley
27. Cole Custer
28. Ryan Newman
29. Tyler Reddick
30. Corey LaJoie
31. BJ McLeod
32. Anthony Alfredo
33. Cody Ware
34. James Davison
35. Quin Houff
36. Joey Gase
37. Josh Bilicki
38. Timmy Hill
39. Austin Cindric
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.