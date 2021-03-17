NASCAR Atlanta Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s QuikTrip 500

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set.

NASCAR on Wednesday revealed the full starting order for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 with Denny Hamlin, who finished third last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, claiming the pole position. Instacart 500 winner Martin Truex Jr. will start second with Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Martin Truex Jr

3. Joey Logano

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Chase Elliott

6. Kyle Larson

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Christopher Bell

9. William Byron

10. Ryan Blaney

11. Kurt Busch

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

13. Austin Dillon

14. Alex Bowman

15. Bubba Wallace

16. Aric Almirola

17. Chris Buescher

18. Michael McDowell

19. Kyle Busch

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Ross Chastain

22. Erik Jones

23. Ryan Preece

24. Chase Briscoe

25. Daniel Suarez

26. Justin Haley

27. Cole Custer

28. Ryan Newman

29. Tyler Reddick

30. Corey LaJoie

31. BJ McLeod

32. Anthony Alfredo

33. Cody Ware

34. James Davison

35. Quin Houff

36. Joey Gase

37. Josh Bilicki

38. Timmy Hill

39. Austin Cindric

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.