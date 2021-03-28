NASCAR Bristol Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race

The lineup for Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set.
Saturday’s heat races produced the full starting order for the Food City Dirt Race with Kyle Larson claiming the pole position and starting alongside Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner, will start third with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.
The race carries with it a ton of questions. So many, in fact, that NASCAR recently changed the rules to avoid a “disaster.”
Here’s the lineup for Monday’s rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol:
1st – Kyle Larson
2nd – Denny Hamlin
3rd – Ryan Blaney
4th – Kyle Busch
5th – Martin Truex Jr.
6th – Kevin Harvick
7th – Alex Bowman
8th – William Byron
9th – Austin Dillon
10th – Joey Logano
11th – Chris Buescher
12th – Matt DiBenedetto
13th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14th – Ryan Newman
15th – Christopher Bell
16th – Michael McDowell
17th – Ross Chastain
18th – Daniel Suarez
19th – Bubba Wallace
20th – Brad Keselowski
21st – Cole Custer
22nd – Ryan Preece
23rd – Aric Almirola
24th – Erik Jones
25th – Chase Briscoe
26th – Chase Elliott
27th – Tyler Reddick
28th – Kurt Busch
29th – Anthony Alfredo
30th – Corey LaJoie
31st – Cody Ware
32nd – Stewart Friesen
33rd – Quin Houff
34th – J.J. Yeley
35th – Shane Golobic
36th – Chris Windom
37th – Josh Bilicki
38th – Mike Marlar
39th – Ty Dillon
The race is scheduled to start around 4 p.m. ET There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.