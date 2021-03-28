NASCAR Bristol Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set.

Saturday’s heat races produced the full starting order for the Food City Dirt Race with Kyle Larson claiming the pole position and starting alongside Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner, will start third with Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

The race carries with it a ton of questions. So many, in fact, that NASCAR recently changed the rules to avoid a “disaster.”

Here’s the lineup for Monday’s rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series dirt race at Bristol:

1st – Kyle Larson

2nd – Denny Hamlin

3rd – Ryan Blaney

4th – Kyle Busch

5th – Martin Truex Jr.

6th – Kevin Harvick

7th – Alex Bowman

8th – William Byron

9th – Austin Dillon

10th – Joey Logano

11th – Chris Buescher

12th – Matt DiBenedetto

13th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14th – Ryan Newman

15th – Christopher Bell

16th – Michael McDowell

17th – Ross Chastain

18th – Daniel Suarez

19th – Bubba Wallace

20th – Brad Keselowski

21st – Cole Custer

22nd – Ryan Preece

23rd – Aric Almirola

24th – Erik Jones

25th – Chase Briscoe

26th – Chase Elliott

27th – Tyler Reddick

28th – Kurt Busch

29th – Anthony Alfredo

30th – Corey LaJoie

31st – Cody Ware

32nd – Stewart Friesen

33rd – Quin Houff

34th – J.J. Yeley

35th – Shane Golobic

36th – Chris Windom

37th – Josh Bilicki

38th – Mike Marlar

39th – Ty Dillon

The race is scheduled to start around 4 p.m. ET There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.

