NASCAR Bristol Live Stream: Watch Monday’s Food City Dirt Race Online

If you can’t watch Monday’s NASCAR race from Bristol Motor Speedway, you need know how to live-stream it.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete in Monday afternoon’s Food City Dirt Race in Bristol, Tenn., following Sunday’s postponement. Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with Ryan Blaney, last week’s winner, starting third. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five.

(Click here to learn how and why NASCAR changed the rules for this race.)

Who will master the dirt track and claim the checkered flag? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live-stream Sunday’s NASCAR Bristol dirt race:

When: Monday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images