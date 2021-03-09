NESN Logo Sign In

Four-plus years after competing in his last NASCAR race, Carl Edwards might be considering a run at an open Senate seat in Missouri.

Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent, on Monday shared a list of Republicans potentially vying for the seat that will be vacated next year by Roy Blunt. In a follow-up tweet, Hancock revealed that Edwards, a Missouri native, also has been floated as someone who might pursue a run at the job.

Edwards, 41, retired from NASCAR in 2017 and openly considered running for Senate the following year.

Here’s Hancock’s report:

Edwards’ party affiliation remains unclear. So, too, does the level of his potential interest in filling Blunt’s seat.

Edwards last year was among 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2021 class. He did not earn enshrinement.

