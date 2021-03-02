NASCAR Driver Makes Airtight Sponsorship Pitch To Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady spent a portion of March 2020 listening to offers from teams as he navigated through NFL free agency.

Fast forward a calendar year and Brady once again is being pitched, but this time from a much different source.

NASCAR driver Kaz Grala is hoping to bring Brady on as a sponsor. The 22-year-old Grala, who’s already made a name for himself in the industry, took to his social media channels Monday to shoot his shot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“Hey, Tom Brady. Can I call you Tom? I’m Kaz Grala. Nice to meet you. I think you should join the NASCAR family,” Grala said. “I mean, we’ve got Michael Jordan now. We’ve got coach Joe Gibbs, even Pitbull. But what we’re missing now is a seven-time champion.

“So why should you sponsor me? Well, I’ve been successful running in all three series in NASCAR. I’m a first-generation American living the dreams of my family and, well, we both migrated south from Boston. So far it seems to be working pretty well for both of us. I mean, name a better duo. We’ve got Batman and Robin, peanut butter and jelly, Tom and Kaz. If only I was named Jerry. So let’s skip the ‘your people, my people’ thing and just contact me directly. I look forward to hearing from you. I’ll have my ringer on.”

What do you think @TomBrady? I think we need to do this. pic.twitter.com/TLQDY6AXPG — Kaz Grala (@KazGrala) March 2, 2021

Bringing up Jordan in the pitch might have been a savvy move by Grala. Brady, of course, is one of the greatest competitors in sports history, and joining NASCAR as a sponsor — in a way — would give TB12 an opportunity to compete with MJ on a shared playing field.

But even if Brady is interested in becoming a NASCAR sponsor, a jump to auto racing probably wouldn’t be until years down the line. The future Hall of Famer showed no signs of decline over the course of his seventh Super Bowl-winning season, making it tough to pinpoint when Brady might call it a career.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images