NASCAR National Anthem Goes Awry With Arguably Worst Rendition Ever

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race At Las Vegas isn’t going to draw the finest musicians to perform the National Anthem.

But certainly they could’ve found someone better than Benny Scholl.

Ahead of the running of the race, the lead singer of the ironically-named band “Avoid” took the mic to belt the Star Spangled Banner. And belt it he did, offering one of the more truly bizarre attempts at singing the national anthem.

Check out tonight’s pre-race ceremonies from trackside at @LVMotorSpeedway! pic.twitter.com/dth1UFCn16 — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 6, 2021

Perhaps Scholl was doomed from the beginning. The Star Spangled Banner doesn’t exactly lend itself to being tailor-maid for a musician like Scholl. But certainly, somebody should have told him during rehearsal that a different approach might’ve been needed. Or, maybe someone at the last second should’ve had the foresight to get someone else to perform.

Either way, we’d like to get Brad Keselowski’s take on which he is less than a fan of: Scholl’s rendition or the uptick in road course races.

As for the race itself, Kyle Busch Motorsports’ John Hunter Nemechek won the race in the No. 4 Toyota. He beat his boss, Kyle Busch, who came in second place.

The next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will take place March 20 in Atlanta, and hopefully Atlanta Motor Speedway can find a better opening act.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images