NASCAR Phoenix Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Cup Series Race Online

If you can’t watch Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway, you need know how to live-stream it.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday afternoon’s Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Brad Keselowski will start on the pole alongside Kyle Larson, last week’s winner. Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. will round out the top five.

Who will claim the checkered flag in the desert? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live-stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway:

When: Sunday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Breen/USA TODAY NETWORK Images