Nathan Eovaldi Feels Red Sox Have ‘Good Vibe’ Going In Clubhouse

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi already seems to be having more fun playing baseball this season compared to last.

It’s easy to see why.

A lot went wrong for the Boston Red Sox last year in their pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. And the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols put in place to keep players safe arguably assisted that adversity.

Not to mention, when things were going poorly, the teammates couldn’t even hang out together in the clubhouse during down time to try and work through on-field issues by building better chemistry.

Things are different this season, though. Players are back sharing a locker room after a year of using different luxury boxes at Fenway Park as their own individual dressing rooms.