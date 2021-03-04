NBA All-Star Draft Live Stream: Watch LeBron James, Kevin Durant Pick Teams Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, but before the star-studded contest can take place, the teams for the matchup must be constructed.

All-Star captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant will fill out their rosters via a draft Thursday night. James and Durant first will choose from the starters pool, which includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum.

From there, KD and King James will select from the 14-player reserves pool, which includes first-year All-Star Zion Williamson.

Here is how to watch the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Draft online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images