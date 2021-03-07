NBA All-Star Game, Dunk Contest Live Stream: Watch Events Online, TV

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s finally here.

The NBA will host its annual All-Star festivities Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, but things will be a little different.

Unlike years past, the 2021 Dunk Contest will be held at halftime during the All-Star Game. Obi Toppin, Anfernee Simons and Cassius Staley will be the only players to compete.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, meanwhile, have been ruled out of the All-Star game due to COVID-19 concerns. Zion Williamson will replace Embiid as a starter for Team Durant.

It’s sure to be an action-packed night. Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET (Dunk Contest begins at halftime)

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images