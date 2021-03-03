NESN Logo Sign In

Both players representing the Boston Celtics in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game also will be participating in the 3-Point Contest.

Ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the TNT broadcast revealed that the star wing duo would join Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine, Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker in showing off their range.

Tatum is averaging 36.8% from the perimeter this season, with Brown shooting 38.5% from deep.

This is both players’ first time participating in the challenge, and the same goes for Mitchell.

Curry and Booker both have won the 3-Point Contest in 2015 and 2018, respectively, and the Warriors guard currently leads the NBA in 3-pointers made for active players (2,659).