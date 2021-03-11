NBA Issues Punishment To Meyers Leonard For Use Of Anti-Semitic Slur

NESN Logo Sign In

Meyers Leonard is set to face the consequences of his actions.

Leonard has been suspended for one week by the NBA for his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a videogame live stream earlier in the week, the league announced Thursday. The Miami Heat forward also has been fined $50,000 and is required to take part in a cultural diversity program.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on the matter.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society. Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward.”

The Heat on Tuesday announced Leonard will be away from the team “indefinitely” following the incident. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday condemned Leonard’s remarks, describing them as “extremely hurtful” and “extremely distasteful.” Elsewhere around the sports world, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, penned an open letter to Leonard, explaining the severity of the situation while offering to meet with the 29-year-old.

Leonard is in the midst of his ninth NBA season. He signed a new two-year deal with Miami back in November, with a player option serving as the second year.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images