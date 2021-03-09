NBA Looking Into Allegation Of Anti-Semitic Slur Used By Meyers Leonard

NESN Logo Sign In

Meyers Leonard just found himself under the NBA’s microscope.

Both the Miami Heat and the league are looking into an alleged incident during which the Miami Heat center used an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch live stream Monday, per a team spokesperson.

“We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement Tuesday, via The New York Times’ Marc Stein. “The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Leonard was live streaming while playing “Call of Duty” when the alleged incident occurred, per USA TODAY Sports.

The Anti-Defamation League responded to the report via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are shocked and disappointed to see @MeyersLeonard use this ugly, offensive #antisemitic slur,” the league wrote. “We have reached out to the @MiamiHEAT and @NBA about this and urge Mr. Leonard to issue an apology immediately for this egregious and hateful rhetoric.”

Heat owner Mickey Arison and CEO Nick Arison, by the way, are Jewish.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images