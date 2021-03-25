NBA Players Offers Semi-Positive Review Of Celtics-Evan Fournier Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

According to at least one NBA player, the Celtics did a (mostly) good job in a acquiring Evan Fournier.

Boston on Thursday acquired the veteran guard in a deal with the Orlando Magic hours before the NBA trade deadline. Fournier later introduced himself to Celtics fans with a tweet that was, well, rather interesting.

Shortly after news of the deal broke, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman offered this analysis from an anonymous NBA player:

“Great pickup for Boston. He can come in off the bench and get buckets. Good defensively, great team guy. Can be a black hole sometimes, but won’t be the case in Boston cause he isn’t the guy.”

Cue the “Well, now the Celtics have two black holes on the roster” jokes, or something.

Speaking of Marcus Smart, he ultimately was not moved before the deadline for Aaron Gordon or any player. The same can’t be said for big man Daniel Theis, who was sent to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team deal.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images