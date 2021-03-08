NESN Logo Sign In

Not a single positive COVID-19 test was returned at the NBA’s All-Star festivities in Atlanta this weekend, the league announced Monday.

Players, coaches or game officials were tested regularly throughout the weekend.

“All players, coaches, and game officials were tested for COVID three times after arriving in Atlanta, including a final test immediately prior to last night’s All-Star Game,” the league said in a statement Monday, via the Associated Press. “Each of those tests returned a negative result, confirming no one on the court for last night’s events was infected.”

The NBA didn’t take any risks when it came to COVID-19 before the weekend, either.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were forced to miss the festivities at State Farm Arena after a barber they both visited before their expected trip to Atlanta tested positive for COVID-19. Embiid was slated to start for Team Durant, while Simmons was a reserve for Team LeBron.

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said the two repeatedly returned negative tests.

“They feel great. They both obviously wanted to play. We’re disappointed. Both of them, their biggest concern would be if they could play the first two games when we get back. So we don’t know the answer to that yet. That’s going to be really important for us. It would be tough to start the second half of the year and not have either one.”

In the NBA’s case, however, it’s better to be safe than sorry. And it seems like their mini bubble idea worked.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images