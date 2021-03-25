Celtics Rumors: Boston Trades Daniel Theis To Bulls For Mo Wagner

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (3:56 p.m. ET): OK, here are the reported details of what was a complicated deal.

Details of the Celtics/Wizards/Bulls deal, per league sources:



Wizards get D. Gafford, C. Hutchinson

Celtics get L. Kornet, M. Wagner

Bulls get D. Theis, J. Green, T. Brown Jr. , $1.3m (from BOS) $250k (from WAS) — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) March 25, 2021

UPDATE (3:50 p.m. ET): Things are still developing, but the latest from Mark Murphy and K.C. Johnson is Daniel Theis and Javonte Green going to the Bulls, with Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet going to the Celtics. Meanwhile, Jeff Teague goes to the Magic, who will promptly waive him, to complete the Evan Fournier deal.

UPDATE (3:25 p.m. ET): The Celtics are trading Daniel Theis to the Bulls for Mo Wagner, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, the deal could be bigger though.

Source says that Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague and Javonte Green are all headed out, possibly with third team involved between Celtics and Bulls. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 25, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Celtics might not be done yet.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, the Celtics and Chicago Bulls are discussing a deal involving Daniel Theis and Mo Wagner.

There reportedly was interest in Theis and fellow Celtics center Tristan Thompson all Thursday. Pulling off such a deal might be done with the intent of getting under the luxury tax after the Celtics’ acquisition of Evan Fournier.

A 1-for-1 involving Wagner and Theis absolutely does not make the Celtics better though. It also does not solve the problem of Boston having too many players on the roster. The C’s are one over with the Fournier acquisition, so if a Theis-Wagner trade came to pass, the Celtics still would have to waive someone in order to clear the necessary roster space.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images