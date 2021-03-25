Celtics Rumors: Boston Trades Daniel Theis To Bulls For Mo Wagner

UPDATE (3:56 p.m. ET): OK, here are the reported details of what was a complicated deal.
UPDATE (3:50 p.m. ET): Things are still developing, but the latest from Mark Murphy and K.C. Johnson is Daniel Theis and Javonte Green going to the Bulls, with Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet going to the Celtics. Meanwhile, Jeff Teague goes to the Magic, who will promptly waive him, to complete the Evan Fournier deal.
UPDATE (3:25 p.m. ET): The Celtics are trading Daniel Theis to the Bulls for Mo Wagner, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, the deal could be bigger though.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Celtics might not be done yet.
According to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, the Celtics and Chicago Bulls are discussing a deal involving Daniel Theis and Mo Wagner.
There reportedly was interest in Theis and fellow Celtics center Tristan Thompson all Thursday. Pulling off such a deal might be done with the intent of getting under the luxury tax after the Celtics’ acquisition of Evan Fournier.
A 1-for-1 involving Wagner and Theis absolutely does not make the Celtics better though. It also does not solve the problem of Boston having too many players on the roster. The C’s are one over with the Fournier acquisition, so if a Theis-Wagner trade came to pass, the Celtics still would have to waive someone in order to clear the necessary roster space.