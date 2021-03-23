NESN Logo Sign In

The Aaron Gordon rumors certainly are not dying down, especially with the Boston Celtics reportedly making a push to acquire the forward.

The Orlando Magic reportedly are engaged in trade talks with Boston, and Gordon has put the C’s near the top of his list of teams he’d like to be traded to.

Regardless, a report surfaced that Orlando likely will field calls from several teams until the March 25 deadline to try to get the best deal for Gordon.

Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith reported Orlando’s asking price, and it appears Boston is offering close to what it wants.

“League sources indicate Orlando would like two first round picks and a young player for Gordon,” Smith tweeted. “Magic are ideally looking for a wing, as a potential replacement for pending free agent Evan Fournier.”

The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported the Celtics as being the “frontrunners” to land the 25-year-old in a deal that also would include Fournier.

“Boston, multiple sources confirmed, has offered two first-round picks,” Moore wrote. “No other teams on the board have yet to reach that offer level. It’s not known yet what types of protections are attached to those talks but there is an assumption there will be some, if not significant, protections on the first-rounders.”

Other teams include the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

While a deal is not “considered close” at this time, it appears the Celtics are serious about bolstering their roster by deadline day.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images