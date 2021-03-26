NBA Rumors: Details About Draft Picks Celtics Traded Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics didn’t hog the headlines ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline but did get involved in the action.

The team acquired Evan Fournier and Luke Kornet from the Magic and sent Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague and Javonte Green to Orlando in a three-team deal including the Chicago Bulls.

Additionally, the Magic received two second round draft picks from Boston, and we now have an idea of which selections they were.

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Orlando will receive Boston’s own pick in 2027 as well as the lesser selection between Boston’s own 2025 pick or the one it acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies for the same draft.

The second-round picks the Celtics sent to the Magic in the Fournier deal are Boston's own pick in 2027, and the lesser of Boston's 2025 pick and the 2025 pick it acquired from the Grizzlies. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 26, 2021

Looks like we’ll revisit this conversation in a few years.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images