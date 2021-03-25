NBA Rumors: Knicks To Waive Former Celtics Center Vincent Poirier

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Knicks received Vinvent Poirier from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as part of a three-way deal that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder that was centered around getting George Hill to the 76ers.

But they’re not expected to keep the former Boston Celtics center, apparently.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, amid his multiple trade deadline scoops, reported that “the Knicks are planning to waive 7-footer Vincent Poirier.”

Since the Celtics traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for cash considerations and a future second-round selection in the NBA Draft, Poirier was moved again to Philadelphia as part of a deal for Al Horford.

Now, he hits the free agent market in hopes that a team still needing a center after the deadline wants his services.