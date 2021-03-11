NESN Logo Sign In

Well, so much for that.

The Orlando Magic appear to have “no interest” in trading Nikola Vučević before the March 25 trade deadline, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

If true, at least four teams probably will be disappointed.

The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets reportedly were targeting the center. A trade for Vučević would come at a steep cost for any team, though, considering his career-high stats and team-friendly contract.

Vučević is averaging 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36 games with the Magic this season, earning him a spot in the 2021 All-Star Game this past weekend. He’s been consistent at the five since being traded to Orlando in 2012, though his most recent campaign has been his best (to this point, at least).

For now, the big man is staying put.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images