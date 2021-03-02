NBA Rumors: Nate MacMillan To Serve As Hawks’ Interim Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

There reportedly is a new sheriff in town as the Atlanta Hawks attempt to turn their season around.

Atlanta announced Monday it had parted ways with head coach Lloyd Pierce, ending his three-year tenure with the team.

Nate MacMillan will fill in in the interim, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 14-20 Hawks currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with just two games left before the All-Star break. Atlanta has lost 11 of its last 15 games.

But MacMillan, who joined the team as an assistant coach this offseason, could be just the guy to help them turn things around.