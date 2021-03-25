NBA Rumors: Nuggets, Not Celtics, Acquiring Aaron Gordon From Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Gordon will not be taking his talents to Boston after all.

Gordon, who had been linked to the Celtics in trade rumors for a few weeks now, was acquired by the Nuggets less than three hours ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It was reported earlier Thursday morning that Denver had leapfrogged Boston as the frontrunner to land the versatile forward.

Orlando and Denver are finalizing the particulars of the deal now, but the Nuggets are on the brink of acquiring Gordon, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/TAKuKKW3Qj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Wojnarowski reports the Nuggets are sending guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton as well as a protected 2025 first-round pick to the Magic in exchange for Gordon, who is signed through the 2021-22 season.

Gordon was the third player reportedly dealt by the Magic on Thursday. Orlando made the first major move of the day by sending Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls and followed up with an Evan Fournier-to-Boston deal.

