NBA Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

The NBA trade deadline is here, marking the unofficial start to the stretch run on the hardwood.

This certainly is an interesting deadline given the new playoff format and how many teams could convince themselves they still have a chance to make the postseason field. For instance, there are just five teams in the entire league who are more than three games out of a playoff spot as of Wednesday morning. That doesn’t mean those bubble teams — many of them at least 10 games under .500 — won’t be looking to move pieces before the 3 p.m. ET deadline, though.

Another potential roadblock to deals, of course, is the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s impossible to say how that might affect things because, well, we’ve never done this before.

All that being said, there still should be some movement Wednesday, and we’ll be tracking all the latest news and rumors in the live blog below.

9:45 a.m.: It sounds like there is quite the market developing for Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers, Sixers and Heat all have talked with Toronto about acquiring Lowry.

Lowry would be a massive acquisition for any of those teams. He’s a battle-tested gamer, who adds veteran leadership the second he steps in the building, and all three of those teams have championship aspirations. He’s an All-Star guard who can shoot and play defense. What’s not to like about him?

9:10 a.m.: Interesting insight from John Hollinger, who says the floodgates could open, if and when Aaron Gordon and Kyle Lowry are moved.

For those of you wondering where all the trades are, we may have a bit of a Suez Canal situation, with Kyle Lowry and Aaron Gordon playing the role of Evergreen. Once their destinations are known, the other dominoes can fall. Til then, the trade market is clogged up. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) March 25, 2021

8:25 a.m.: One of the bigger names who warrants watching on deadline day is Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon. The Celtics have been linked to him for what feels like months at this point, but Danny Ainge might have some competition, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe (via ESPN subscription).

“The Rockets and the Magic have had serious talks on a potential Gordon deal, league sources said,” Lowe wrote in a trade deadline preview for ESPN+. “The precise terms under discussion are not 100 percent clear, but best I can read the tea leaves, Houston would have to send out significant draft compensation — multiple picks — as part of any proposed Gordon deal.”

8 a.m.: Just catching up on the overnight news, the Kings and Pistons made a relatively minor trade, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Kings are sending a 2021 via second-round pick via Lakers and their own 2024 second-rounder to Pistons in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/yXGXXwbsL6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

