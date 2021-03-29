Don’t Miss Your Chance To Cash In With NESN College Hoops Challenge

NESN Logo Sign In

The NCAA Tournament’s winding road to the Final Four comes to a end Monday and Tuesday.

The Elite Eight begins Monday night in Indianapolis when No. 2 Houston takes on No. 12 Oregon State, followed by No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas. As the tournament field dwindles, so do your chances to win the NESN College Hoops Challenge with NESN Games.

All you have to do to win is make your picks for the biggest college hoops games of the season, and you could win $150 per round. Or, if you’ve been playing all along, now is the time to make a run at the $500 grand prize. The picks are getting a little more advanced as we get closer to the national title game, though.

Here are the picks you’ll have to make for Monday night’s games.

Moneyline pick

Over/under

Team to lead at halftime

First team to 10 points

It’s not too late to sign up and play, so head on over to NESN Games and register to show off your roundball brilliance.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images