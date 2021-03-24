Nelson Agholor Excited To ‘Work,’ ‘Grow’ With Patriots QB Cam Newton

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots contingent out in Southern California is growing with newly signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor joining the crew.

“Pats West” already included quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and N’Keal Harry and tight ends Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse as teammates new and old connect before next month’s offseason workout program and training camp in the summer.

On Wednesday, during an introductory video conference call with reporters, Agholor had nothing but good things to say about Newton, who featured his new receiver in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon.

“Just working hard every day that we get a chance to be together,” Agholor said. “We’re going to work hard and try to maximize those times. …

“Cam Newton is a great quarterback. He’s a league MVP for a reason, and I know he can do whatever needs to be done. For me, it’s just about practicing with him. I’m just excited. I’m excited to work with him. I’m excited to grow. I know he’s going to push me. I also feel like (offensive coordinator Josh) McDaniels is going to put us in position.”

Agholor signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason. He’s coming off of a 48-catch, 896-yard, eight-touchdown breakout season with the Las Vegas Raiders that saw him used as a deep threat for quarterback Derek Carr.

We’ll see if Agholor and Newton can connect in the same fashion this season in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images