NESN Checks In With Beantown Pub Ahead Of Bruins, Sabres’ Thursday Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

Are you looking for a good spot to check out Boston Bruins hockey and enjoy Bud Light products?

NESN recently stopped by Beantown Pub in Boston, MA ahead of the Bruins’ date with the Buffalo Sabres and they have you fully covered.

Find out more about local beer retailers around with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show” above, presented by Bud Light.

Find a Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer at your local beer retailer or locate a delivery retailer at www.budlight.com/delivery.