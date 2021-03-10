NESN Announces Air Dates For Three-Episode Outdoor Sports Series Featuring Brad Marchand, Kevan Miller

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN on Wednesday announced the air dates for three 30-minute episodes featuring Boston Bruins players Brad Marchand and Kevan Miller. The miniseries, titled “Meet Marchand and Miller,” highlights the pair’s love of the outdoors, following the duo as they engage in various outdoor challenges against one another, including fishing and archery.

The outdoor challenges are complemented by sit-down interviews with Marchand and Miller, who have been teammates for seven seasons and co-founded an outdoor clothing brand in 2019. The three episodes of Meet Marchand and Miller are presented by Twisted Tea, and will air three consecutive Fridays in March, as follows:

(All times eastern)

Episode 1 — Air Date: Friday, March 12 at 9 p.m.

Episode 2 — Air Date: Friday, March 19 at 9 p.m.

Episode 3 — Air Date: Friday, March 26 at 9 p.m.

The miniseries was shot and produced by Boston-based production company Brandish Creative.