Nets In Sole Possession Of First Place In East For First Time Since 2003

It is a phrase that hasn’t been said since April 2003: the Brooklyn Nets are in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn finally accomplished the long-awaited feat Wednesday night with a feisty 120-108 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Kyrie Irving (31 points, 12 rebounds) and Joe Harries (28 points, six rebounds) led the charge.

The last time the Nets were in this position, their roster featured the likes of Jason Kidd, Kerry Kittles, Kenyon Martin, Dikembe Mutumbo, Richard Jefferson, Brian Scalabrine and more.