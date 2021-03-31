New ‘MLB The Show 21’ Trailer Includes Awesome Pedro Martinez Tease

Martinez will be unlockable in the new game

by

If you’re a Boston Red Sox fan who likes video games, you might want to consider picking up “MLB The Show 21” when it comes out.

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday shared a new “legends” trailer for the upcoming installment in the “MLB The Show” franchise. The clip features various baseball icons — Hank Aaron, Tony Gwynn and David Ortiz among them — who will be unlockable characters in the game.

The best part: The end of the clip includes a brief look at Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez.

Watch the trailer in the video below:

Sign us up.

A PlayStation exclusive since its inception, “MLB The Show” will make its Xbox platform debut this spring. The release will mark the first time in eight years that a major baseball simulation game will be available on an Xbox console.

“MLB The Show 21” releases April 20 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

More MLB:

Red Sox 2021 Preview: Five Players With Most To Prove This Season

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related