New ‘MLB The Show 21’ Trailer Includes Awesome Pedro Martinez Tease

If you’re a Boston Red Sox fan who likes video games, you might want to consider picking up “MLB The Show 21” when it comes out.

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday shared a new “legends” trailer for the upcoming installment in the “MLB The Show” franchise. The clip features various baseball icons — Hank Aaron, Tony Gwynn and David Ortiz among them — who will be unlockable characters in the game.

The best part: The end of the clip includes a brief look at Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez.

Who is your favorite legend from this MLB The Show 21 trailer? Add them to your squad and get early access (4.16.21) by pre-ordering any of the Collector's Editions. Pre-order now: https://t.co/seWXX3dYrM#OwnTheShow #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/OuFN93H0yW — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 31, 2021

A PlayStation exclusive since its inception, “MLB The Show” will make its Xbox platform debut this spring. The release will mark the first time in eight years that a major baseball simulation game will be available on an Xbox console.

“MLB The Show 21” releases April 20 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images