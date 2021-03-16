NESN Logo Sign In

At first glance, Kendrick Bourne seems like a solid addition for the Patriots.

Bourne, who on Monday reportedly agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million contract with New England, seemingly is the kind of receiver the Patriots love to have on their roster. The 25-year-old is a tough possession receiver, who went undrafted in 2017 but turned himself into a good, productive NFL receiver.

If you think that sounds like a player already on the Patriots roster, you’re not alone.

Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi:

“One NFC scout said to me that Kendrick Bourne is Jakobi Meyers, only more expensive. Not a big run after the catch guy.”

On one hand, you easily could argue that comparing Bourne to Meyers in fact is complimenting Bourne, as Meyers is a good player. However, are either of them worthy of over $20 million in free agency? That’s up for debate.

That said, Bourne’s contract is heavy on incentives. Here are some details from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin:

Thread: Key Patriots contract details:



WR Kendrick Bourne:

Max value: 3 years, $15m, plus $7m in incentives

Full guarantee: 1 year, $5.25m

2021 cash: $5.25m to $7.5m

2021 cap number: $3.2m — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 16, 2021

Bourne is coming off a career season in which he racked up 49 catches for 667 yards to go along with two touchdown receptions.

The East Washington product has missed just one game over the last three seasons.

