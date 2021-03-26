Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order After Two Top-10 Blockbusters

NESN Logo Sign In

Friday was a quiet day in the NFL world until a few teams went and completely shook up the 2021 NFL Draft order.

The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins lit the fuse when they reportedly agreed to a deal that has San Francisco moving all the way up to No. 3 in the draft. Miami then turned around and traded its No. 12 pick (and more) to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 pick.

Head spinning? Understandable.

Here’s an updated look at the first-round NFL draft order after Friday’s moves.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers (Houston’s pick, via Miami trade)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles (San Francisco’s pick, via Miami trade)

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (from Seattle)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images