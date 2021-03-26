Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order After Two Top-10 Blockbusters

Friday was a quiet day in the NFL world until a few teams went and completely shook up the 2021 NFL Draft order.
The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins lit the fuse when they reportedly agreed to a deal that has San Francisco moving all the way up to No. 3 in the draft. Miami then turned around and traded its No. 12 pick (and more) to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 pick.
Head spinning? Understandable.
Here’s an updated look at the first-round NFL draft order after Friday’s moves.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers (Houston’s pick, via Miami trade)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles (San Francisco’s pick, via Miami trade)
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (from Seattle)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers