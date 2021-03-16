NFL Free Agency Live: Latest News, Rumors On Day 2 Of Legal Tampering

NESN Logo Sign In

So, NFL free agency is off to some sort of start, huh?

Actually, we should probably clarify: The NFL’s “legal tampering period” is off to some sort of start, though that admittedly doesn’t quite have the same juice as free agency, which began Monday for all intents and purposes.

In a wild change of character, the New England Patriots spent the day splashing the spot. Bill Belichick used a whole bunch of Robert Kraft’s cash to sign seven free agents. The hope, of course, is those players — headlined by tight end Jonnu Smith and pass rusher Matt Judon — plug the numerous holes the 7-9 Patriots had in 2020. Again, out of character.

With plenty of good free agents available, what will Tuesday hold? We’ll be following all the latest in Day 2 of the legal tampering period below.

9:05 a.m.: Here’s a very interesting tidbit from SI’s Albert Breer, who says the Patriots are poking around in the running back market, with their eyes on an intriguing free agent.

The Patriots are also lurking as another option for Leonard Fournette. Which is interesting … given who they’d be taking him from. https://t.co/RB3oJutZi3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

Fournette’s sizable market isn’t a huge surprise. The fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft only ran for 367 yards in Tampa Bay last year, but he was a major factor in the playoffs. Fournette carried the ball 64 times for 300 yards while also catching 18 (!) passes for 148 yards with four total touchdowns in the Bucs’ run to the Super Bowl.

8:20 a.m. ET: Before we really dive into Tuesday, here’s one from overnight you might have missed: Ryan Fitzpatrick has a new home. The journeyman quarterback is off to Washington, where he’ll presumably fight for the starting job.

Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, Fitzpatrick is the expected starter, but that will be among the more interesting QB battles when training camp begins. Taylor Heinecke has attempted just 77 regular-season passes in his career, but he turned plenty of heads in the playoffs last year. Heinecke went blow for blow with Tom Brady, completing 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown while also running one in for Washington. Obviously, WFT ultimately fell short in that game, but it was a strong showing nonetheless.

