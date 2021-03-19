NFL Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Deshaun Watson

NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson is all over the news as of recently.

But unfortunately for the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback, mixed in with those trade rumors are headlines about sexual assault allegations raised against him.

And the NFL confirmed Thursday they’re investigating the latter.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy, speaking with USA Today Sports, said “the matter is under review of the personal conduct policy.”

Accusations against Watson were aired out earlier this week when a civil lawsuit became public knowledge, but Watson denied these allegations.