The New England Patriots have given re-signed quarterback Cam Newton a plethora of weapons to work with for the 2021 campaign.

The Patriots opened up their wallet during the league’s legal tampering period and signed the two top free-agent tight ends with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, along with receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Those signings have filled the team’s biggest void, as New England was in desperate need of pass catchers and offensive weapons.

It’s prompted Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, a game-breaking offensive weapon himself, to express his confidence in Newton.

“Cam bout to eat,” Ridley posted to Twitter on Tuesday after the reported signing of Henry.

Newton, as New England fans certainly know, could use a resurgence after a down year in 2020. He too seems thrilled with the moves ahead of Wednesday’s free agency period officially beginning.

Before Patriots fans jump to any drastic conclusions, though, it’s important to note the 26-year-old Ridley is under contract in Atlanta for two more seasons.

