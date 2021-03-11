NESN Logo Sign In

The Bears know their quarterback situation, as it stands, is a mess.

Chicago went with a Mitchell Trubisky-Nick Foles tandem last season, which was as tumultuous as expected — though it didn’t impede the Bears from reaching the playoffs.

The franchise is well aware, though, that an upgrade is needed under center in order to become a legitimate contender. So this report Wednesday from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora should come as little surprise.

“Sources said they are prepared to throw a boatload of picks at the Texans – for Deshaun Watson – and Seahawks – for Russell Wilson – in an attempt to upgrade at the most important position in all of professional sports,” La Canfora wrote. “They are beyond serious and, as is generally the case when job security is at the fore, future picks in like 2023 don’t hold all that much value in real time.”

The Bears already had been linked to Wilson, who reportedly is not happy with his situation with the Seattle Seahawks. While Chicago hasn’t been in the conversation for the Texans quarterback, Watson has made clear he wants out of Houston.

Chicago already has a lot of the right foundational pieces in place. Acquiring Wilson or Watson immediately would make the Bears one of the top teams to beat in the NFC.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images