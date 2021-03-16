NFL Rumors: Latest On David Andrews Amid Patriots Spending Spree

NESN Logo Sign In

Do the Patriots have enough money left to re-sign David Andrews?

New England, which reportedly agreed to a deal with Hunter Henry on Tuesday, is in the midst of an unprecedented free agency spending spree. And Bill Belichick reportedly might have more moves on the horizon.

Many have wondered whether either Andrews or Lawrence Guy could be casualties of the wild spending. There’s been little in the way of updates on Guy, but The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Tuesday morning did offer some information on Andrews.

“Patriots have remained in on David Andrews. Dolphins are making a push, though.”

Re-signing a center wouldn’t be the sexiest move by the Patriots, but that doesn’t matter. Andrews is one of the better centers in the NFL, and is extremely valuable to the New England offense.

Should Andrews eventually move on, the Patriots would have some very big shoes to fill.

