It sounds as if the Philadelphia Eagles are playing hard ball when it comes to veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz reportedly has been seeking a trade for almost a month. Teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, specifically, have been rumored among those interested.

The Eagles, however, haven’t budged as they seek draft-pick compensation for the 30-year-old veteran who is playing on the last year of his contract.

“The Eagles insist they will not release their three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, and with multiple teams having shown interest in a trade, I’m told that Ertz is growing increasingly impatient with the team to get something done,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. “To this point, the price has just been too high for other teams.”

Pelissero reported Philadelphia was holding out for a draft pick in either the third or fourth round. He is due $8.5 million base salary for the 2021 season, but is coming off an injury-hindered season in which he played just 11 games.