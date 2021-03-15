NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots re-signed quarterback Cam Newton on an incentive-laden, one-year contract.

But bringing in another veteran signal-caller to compete for the starting job, along with perhaps drafting a player at the position, isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

NFL insider Dan Graziano said Monday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” that Jacoby Brissett, a former New England quarterback who is an unrestricted free agent, could be on the team’s radar.

“The Patriots, they signed Cam Newton last week … but they’ll keep their options open,” Graziano said, as transcribed by 98.5 The Sports Hub. “They could draft somebody, they could bring in a veteran in free agency. I’ve heard a couple of times, former Patriot Jacoby Brissett (is) connected there as a guy that could maybe go in and compete with Cam for the starting job.”

The Patriots, you might recall, drafted Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft before trading him to the Indianapolis Colts one year later. The 28-year-old has started 22 NFL games in his five-year career.