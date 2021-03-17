NFL Rumors: This Team ‘Locked’ On Deshaun Watson Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

It does not appear as though Deshaun Watson has been made available for trade by the Texans yet.

The Panthers, however, reportedly are ready and waiting in the event Houston alters course.

Carolina could use an upgrade under center, but the franchise has yet to make a move at the position since the NFL’s legal tampering period opened Monday. This lack of activity might be due in part to the Panthers reportedly centering the bulk of their attention on Watson.

“An executive with a team that has been monitoring the quarterback market said Tuesday the Panthers ‘are locked’ on Watson, the 25-year-old who grew up in Gainesville, Ga., and won a national championship at Clemson — both within an easy half-day drive of Charlotte,” The Athletic’s Joseph Person wrote Tuesday.

“Panthers owner David Tepper has made no secret of his desire to upgrade at the quarterback position. And Watson looks to be Plan A, B and C.”

Carolina has been tied to Watson in rumors for some time now. The Panthers reportedly are willing to do “whatever it takes” in order to bring in the superstar signal-caller, including the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey in a potential trade package. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly would approve a move to Carolina.

The Panthers also own the eighth overall pick in next month’s draft, which the Texans theoretically could use to select their next franchise quarterback if they part ways with Watson. In short, Carolina probably should be taken seriously as a potential suitor if the Watson sweepstakes open up.

