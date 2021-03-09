NFL Rumors: Titans Release Former Patriots Cornerback Malcolm Butler

NESN Logo Sign In

In New England just six years ago, “Malcolm, Go” alluded to a game-winning interception that heroically won the Patriots their fourth Super Bowl title.

These days, it apparently means get out of Tennessee.

The Titans on Tuesday reportedly released cornerback Malcolm Butler, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Butler, who had signed a five-year contract worth up to $61.25 million, now is a free agent three years into the deal. The 31-year-old corner was slated to make $11.1 million in salary this season with a cap hit of $14.2 million. Tennessee now saves $10.2 million against their cap.

In the last three years with the Titans following four years with the Patriots, Butler recorded 201 tackles, nine interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, a sack, and a forced fumble — the bulk of that production coming in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images