NFL Rumors: Tom Brady ‘Getting Closer’ To Reworking Contract With Bucs

It sounds like Tom Brady isn’t planning to leave the Sunshine State any time soon.

The veteran quarterback is “getting closer” to reworking his contract with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

The move would allow Tampa Bay to free up cap space, which they can then use to either retain certain free agents or go after others.

This, of course, is nothing new for Brady. He reworked contracts numerous times during his 20-year run with the New England Patriots for the same purpose.

Brady joined the Bucs roughly a year ago on a two-year, $50 million deal. Tampa took a $28,375,000 cap hit for the signal-caller in 2020, nearly $12 million more than any other player on the roster.

The gamble ultimately paid off, though. Brady helped lead the team to its second-ever Super Bowl title in February with an MVP performance at the ripe age of 43.

And by the sounds of it, neither side plans to stop there.

Some teams reportedly believe Brady could make around $30 million per year at most, and the deal wouldn’t extend longer than two or three years.

