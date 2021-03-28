NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL reportedly will debut its new 17-game schedule in 2021, but some players aren’t too happy about the upcoming change.

Alvin Kamara was one of a few players to criticize the move after news of the change broke Sunday afternoon. The New Orleans Saints running back wasted no time taking his thoughts to Twitter, though he kept them brief.

“(Expletive) dumb… as hell…” Kamara tweeted.

Adrian Amons is not a fan of the move, either.

The Green Bay Packers defensive back appeared to criticize the NFL Players Association’s decision to agree to the change with his own tweet, stating “We really let this happen..” followed by a facepalm emoji.

Darius Slay agreed with that sentiment.

“That’s (what) im saying,” the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wrote, followed by his own facepalm emoji.

That’s wth im saying 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 28, 2021

There is good reason for their frustration, too.

For one, NFL players’ bodies already are pushed to the limit during a 16-game season, especially when they make the playoffs. Adding this extra game will mean extra wear-and-tear not just for one season, but for each year moving forward.

Additionally, this chance will require serious schedule adjustments. As NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah noted, “there will be automatic changes to the off-season and in-season workout schedules as a result.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images