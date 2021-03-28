NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL on Sunday announced tweaks the Boston Bruins’ schedule as more games are impacted by COVID-19.

The B’s game against the Sabres in Buffalo scheduled for March 20 has been moved to April 20 at 7 p.m. ET. As a result, Boston’s home game against the Washington Capitals originally scheduled for April 20 now will be played April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

The B’s already were scheduled to play the Caps on April 11, except Washington was scheduled to host. That game has been moved to May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Boston’s game against the New York Islanders at TD Garden, originally scheduled for March 23, now is scheduled for May 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

You can check out the full list of changes here.

The Bruins’ games for March 20 and 23 were postponed after several members of the team entered quarantine after Sean Kuraly tested positive for COVID-19.

