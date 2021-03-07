NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Wilson apparently won’t be fighting his punishment after boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The Washington Capitals forward does not plan to appeal the seven-game suspension handed to him by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday night, per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun and NHL Network’s Elliotte Friedman.

Carlo was hospitalized after taking the brutal hit from Wilson while attempting to retrieve a puck along the glass during Friday’s game at TD Garden. Carlo was released Saturday morning, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said the blueliner is “feeling better” as of Sunday.

Player Safety cited the significance of the hit and Wilson’s “substantial disciplinary record” in the NHL as reason for the lengthy punishment.

